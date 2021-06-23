IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, Blisworth and Brixworth

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 14

Scott Ashley Foster, aged 52, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £32, costs £200, five penalty points.

Kaine Aaron Snoad, aged 18, of Dore Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Vasant Patel, aged 44, of Brayford Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, disqualified four years, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Ghenadie Mereacre, aged 36, of Bentley Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Darren Pettit, aged 51, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £946, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Andrius Kaunietis, aged 45, of Foskitt Court South, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Michael Lavelle, aged 66, of Moreton Way, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 24 months, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Victoria Locke, aged 38, of Jenner Crescent, Northampton, caused a nuisance to the public; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £22.

Danut Negrusa, aged 31, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, possession of a bladed article in a public place — a kitchen knife; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £90, costs £85.

Sheree China Kelly, aged 23, of Swale Drive, Northampton, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Akmol Ali, aged 40, of Brampton Way, Brixworth, speeding on December 14, 2020; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Akmol Ali, aged 40, of Brampton Way, Brixworth, speeding on January 29, 2021, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Danut George Colareza, aged 21, of Beech Avenue, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Helen Jane Fogden, aged 39, of Hazel Drive, Brixworth, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Matthew Rydon, aged 21, of Senna Drive, Towcester, speeding; fined £318, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Drew Sebastian Auguiste, aged 28, of Malesoure Walk, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £385, surcharge £38, costs £90, six penalty points.

Gheorghe Cazacu, aged 26, of Colonial Drive, Northampton, provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £693, surcharge £69, costs £90, six penalty points.

Nicholas John Collins, aged 34, of Baldwin Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £147, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

Alexandru Daniel Cristovescu, aged 21, of Abington Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Stephen Mont Cross, aged 50, of Gresham Drive, Northampton, drove carrying an excessive load; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three penalty points.

Ionut Florin Dragusin, aged 23, of Clare Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Brian William Ginn, aged 76, of Tiptoe Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Mihail Gorea, aged 23, of Gordon Street, Northampton, no insurance, no valid licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Arminas Grybas, aged 38, of Craven Street, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Holder, aged 42, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Inga Juksela, aged 34, of Skimmer Close, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £90, six penalty points.

Qazim Mecini, aged 36, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Julie Margaret Miller, aged 57, of Connegar Leys, Blisworth, speeding; fined £142, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lucian Florea Morcozan, aged 43, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Nomfundo Sesiwe Nyaba, aged 50, of Turners Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Mihai Pilica, aged 25, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Roker, aged 33, of Wilford Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Dorel-Constantin Savuc, aged 31, of Boughton Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Aaron Daniel Spencer, aged 49, of Langham Place, Northampton, expired licence; no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Peter Stajanovic, aged 33, of Rosebury Avenue, St James, defective tyres; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £45, three penalty points.

Tulice Wray, aged 70, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Shane Clifford Whyles, aged 42, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, speeding, provisional licence holder with no L plates; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Mark Robin Merrill, aged 59, of Admirals Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, six penalty points.

Mark Brian Tottingham, aged 49, of Danefield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £640, surcharge £64, costs £85, six penalty points.

Stephen Paul Miller, aged 35, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £32, costs £85, six penalty points.

Reginalt Zvikombokoiero Nyakanyanga, aged 46, of Watson Road, Long Buckby, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

■ The following cases were heard on June 15

Graham Cochrane, aged 53, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, used abusive words or behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Kieran Mark Freeth, aged 24, of Ladycroft, Daventry, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; suspended sentence order now 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, six months curfew with electronic monitoring, costs £140.

Stephen Andrew Sibley, aged 52, Kingsley Terrace, Northampton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order; new and varied requirements with six months probation.

Graham Peter Neal, aged 64, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, breach of court order; community order with 200 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85.

Patrick Sean Thomas Devine, aged 37, of The Warren, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.