■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 2

SCOTT JAMES BRUCE, aged 44, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, on five occasions drove off without paying for petrol worth £30.09, £122.43, £138.23, £143.61 and £173.46, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order, compensation of £303, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLARE LOUISE FITZHUGH, aged 42, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, on five occasions drove off without paying for petrol worth £30.09, £122.43, £138.23, £143.61 and £173.46, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order, compensation of £303, six points, six points

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

MIKAYLA READING, aged 20, of Highlands Drive, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £144, surcharge to fund victim services £58, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

NICOLAE SMIGLIUC, aged 36, of Poppy Field Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REGAN TURNEY, aged 24, of Atterbury Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

AINARS LAUNERTS, aged 26, of no fixed abode; drunk and disorderly, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, theft of items value £200 from Ann Summers; community order; surcharge £114, costs £85.

CORY AJAY ROBINSON, aged 23, of Wake Way, Grange Park, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

SOLOMON IBUKUN ADEBIYI, aged 37, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANGELINA LOFTHOUSE, aged 37, of Gadesby Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months.

■ These cases were heard on February 3

VIDMANTAS GVAZDAUSKAS, aged 25, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, a baseball bat, in public, drove with no insurance on August 31, 2020; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £2,953; surcharge £190, costs £600, disqualified for 18 months.

VIDMANTAS GVAZDAUSKAS, aged 25, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on February 25, 2022, no insurance; fined £614, disqualified for eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VLAD GAINA, aged 23, of Duckworth Dell, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ALEXANDRA-DANIELA BALTAC, aged 27, of Chatsworth Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £537, surcharge £215, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAMES ANTHONY COOPER, aged 42, of George Lane, Long Buckby Wharf, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £539, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN JOHN HOLLIS, aged 62, of Oak Way, Hackleton, speeding; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAIMUNA JAGNE, aged 36, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

EMILIA PADLO, aged 25, of Oldenmead Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NANCY WOOD, aged 55, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £102, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MIHAI DANIEL CORUT, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, defective tyre on May 14, 2022; fined £553, surcharge £70, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIHAI DANIEL CORUT, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, defective headlight on June 6, 2022; fined £184.

MARTIN GEORGE HARDY, aged 22, of Ermine Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

BENJAMIN PETER RICHARDS, aged 38, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SANDU SULA, aged 18, of Frosty Hollow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance on July 23, 2022; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.