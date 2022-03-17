■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 7

NICOLE ADAMS, aged 59, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £60, surcharge £32, three points.

CRAIG STEPHEN PEBODY, aged 42, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, breached community order; 24 weeks in prison.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SIORNA LEIGH SAMANTHA CRICHTON, aged 30, of Hemans Road, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, compensation of £750, surcharge £95, costs £85.

LIAM PATRICK KIERAN BLANCHFIELD, aged 21, of Barrack Road, Northampton, breached court order; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ANTHONY BOYLAN, aged 54, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TRENT CAMERON, aged 22, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, possession of a Stanley knife in public; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

NICOLAE CALANCEA, aged 23, of Hembury Place, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

EMMA KIM HODGETT, aged 32, of The Causeway, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

RARES TRAIAN MIHAILA, aged 48, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £366, surcharge £36, costs £90, five points.

SARAH MORGAN, aged 31, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KYE RANSFORD, aged 23, of Sherwood Drive, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £129, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SCOTT ROBERTSHAW, aged 56, of Glebeland Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SHEENA LOUISE ROSE, aged 45, of Hawksbeard Place, Northampton, speeding, fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

APHUC SAM, aged 58, of Coneywell Court, Northampton, revoked licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

DANE SCULLION, aged 34, of Duck Lane, Harpole, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALI SHAH, aged 56, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, dangerous load; fined £391, carried children not secured in car seat or restraint; surcharge £39, costs £90, three points.

ANATOLIE STOIAN, aged 45, of School Lane, Grange Park, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RICHARD JOHN STORROR, aged 38, of Canons Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HELEN ELIZABETH TARRATT, aged 54, of Blenheim Place, Syresham, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SEBASTIAN LESZEK TKACZYK, aged 30, of Tower Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE DEAN TOWNSEND, aged 52, of Longwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CARMELA LACRAMIOARA VALEANU, aged 43, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHARLOTTE ROSE WALFORD, aged 34, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, speeding; fined £61, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LUCIE ELLEN WATSON, aged 36, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN BOCAN, aged 22, of LIME Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

PETER O'NEILL, aged 55, of Malabar Fields, Daventry, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROXANA GIORGIANA VORNICU, aged 24, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,980, surcharge £190, costs £90, ten points.

DENNIS THOMPSON, aged 19, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £536, surcharge £54, costs £110, nine points.

SHAHZADA HASSANKHAIL, aged 46, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

ALEXANDRU PISTOL, aged 37, of Washington Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,050, surcharge £105, costs £110, seven points.

■ These cases were heard on March 8

ABUL HASNATH, aged 38, of East Oval, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SIMON RHYS LAWRENCE, aged 26, of HMP Peterborough, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £625.

JAQUELINE FEELY, aged 48, of Scott Close, Ravensthorpe, failed to comply with community order; four weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £190.

KYLE MICHAEL DALY, aged 29, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £100, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES HARVEY RICO, aged 36, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

TRISTAN PETER WRIGHTON, aged 27, of Westbridge, Northampton, possession of a lock knife; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

RICKIE JOHN DECARO, aged 23, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ILONA PAVLOVA, aged 45, of Cartmel Place, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for seven months.

ANNA CHROSTOWSKA, aged 44, of Buchanan Close, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

STEPHEN JOHN DRAINE, aged 44, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

IOAN-DORIAN GRATI, aged 23, of Bressingham Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £100, surcharge £34, disqualified for 17 months.

TUDOR LUCHIN, aged 30, of Euston Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

HEATHER VICTORIA CHERRIE, aged 20, of Manor Road, Brackley, criminal damage; fined £440, compensation of £420, surcharge £44, costs £300.

LEWIS GEORGE HAROLD BETTS, aged 20, of Blackymore Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £760, surcharge £76, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT WILLIAM BOWDITCH, aged 29, of Whilton Lodge, Whilton, speeding; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

JAMES DAVID CABLE, aged 37, of Richmond Terrace, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL CARTER, aged 35, of Nelson Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CRISTIAN GHEORGHE, aged 20, of Wellington Street, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

NATHAN ANGUS LEESON, aged 35, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HORATIU GEORGE MATEI, aged 48, of Broad Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SEAN PETER MURRAY, aged 40. of Prestwold Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CONNOR JAY PERKS, aged 21, of Grange Lane, Pitsford, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ABDUL AMID RAOOFI, aged 49, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VASILE SARAMET, aged 49, of Corran Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BEN STRIPP, aged 44, of Drywell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on March 9

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of HMP Peterborough, assault by beating; two weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £180.

LEYION JULIAN CHARLES-BAIN, aged 60, of Military Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £480.

DARREN BREAKELL, aged 50, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of cannabis; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

OLIVER JOSEPH LOVE, aged 31, of Park Close, Earls Barton, assault, harassment; six months probation, fined £750, compensation of £300, surcharge £95, costs £85.

PETER ANTHONY RONAN, aged 27, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TIMOTHY KENNETH SMITH, aged 57, of Bants Lane, Duston, breached court order; evening curfew with electronic monitoring, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ADAM PAUL VICKERY, aged 37, of Castle Street, Northampton, used abusive or insulting words of behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.