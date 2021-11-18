IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Harpole and Boughton

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 8

Dionne Carol Evans, aged 43, of Campbell Street, Northampton, assault; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £20, costs £20.

James Cox, aged 44, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, possession of diamorphine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

Samuel Albert Roberts, aged 34, of Garners Way, Harpole, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Karina Kirpicionaite, aged 21, of Oxburgh Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

Rebecca Gosling, aged 34, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Kostandinos Arthur Komianos, aged 34, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £620, six penalty points.

Reiss McClue, aged 21, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Anantha Krishnan Gopinathan Pillai Laly, aged 26, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors with two or more people during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Gom Huynn, aged 50, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, failed to wear a face covering when entering or in a shop; fined £33, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Mihail Kasapoglu, aged 19, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, entered or remained within a relevant place without wearing a face covering; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Martins Kilevics, aged 25, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £261, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Laura Klava, aged 32, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, entered a relevant place without wearing a face covering; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Amir Korroveshaj, aged 26, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Catalin-Secmuz Mirea, aged 29, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, visited an address where you knew a person was required to self-isolate; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

George Murray, aged 50, of Mill Road, Northampton, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Iulian Negoita, aged 20, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Ionut Nita, aged 27, of South Holme Court, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a private dwelling with two or more people; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Mayur Odedra, Aged 23, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, left place of residence during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Emerson Parker, aged 18, of Frank Large Walk, Northampton, entered a Sainsbury supermarket without wearing a face covering; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Aklakur Rahman, aged 47, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering of two or more people outdoors; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on November 9

Michael Thomas Groombridge, aged 35, of Danefield Road, Abington, possession of a small quantity of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 18 months, costs £85.

Michael Thomas Groombridge, aged 35, of Danefield Road, Abington, possession of a quantity of morphine; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Andrew Nichols, aged 33, of no fixed abode, breached court order; fined £50, costs £50.

Ali Ali, aged 41, of Lime Kiln Close, Boughton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Alexandro Aleman, aged 31, of Clarke Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £40, costs £60.

Mark Andrew Dennis Beasley, aged 35, of Arbour Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; discharged conditionally for 24 months, costs £60.

