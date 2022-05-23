In court: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Hardwick and Boughton

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on May 12

TROY ANTHONY HOGG, aged 22, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, breached court order; fined £100, Crown Prosecution Service costs £177.

MATTHEW MULLEN, aged 33, of West Oval, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £95. costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ISAAC AYIM, aged 35, of Alexander Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 28 months.

GRAEME ANDREW GLACKIN, aged 37, of The Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £121, surcharge £34, three points.

MIHAI LIZA, aged 30, of Dandelion Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

SEBASTIAN LENTON-LEAVER, aged 33, of Hardwick Lodge Lane, Hardwick, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34.

CHLOE THOMPSON, aged 24, of Highwayman Close, Boughton, drove an e-scooter on a road otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

AUDRONIUS LIUTVINAS, aged 30, of Artizan Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £200.

These cases were heard on May 13

MICHAEL ANTHONY BENNETT, aged 62, of Hemans Road, Daventry, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CHARLIE DANNY COX, aged 22, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a taxi; compensation of £450.

CHRISTOPHER FLYNN, aged 44, of no fixed abode, three charges of assault by beating, criminal damage; six months probation, compensation of £100.

SARAH JANE BUSH, aged 38, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assault; community order, compensation of £50.

ROBERT ADRIAN ORME, aged 61, of Downing Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

FRANCIS DAVID SINNAMON, aged 33, of Lowlands Close, Rectory Farm, no insurance; fined £768, surcharge £77, costs £90, six points.

BRIAN KEANEY, aged 50, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

JOANNE RODEL, aged 37, of Reynard Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £110, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RICHARD ANTHONY STILL, aged 56, of St John’s Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.