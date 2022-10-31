IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Hardingstone, Rothersthorpe and Boughton

■ These cases were heard on October 14

IONEL MUSTATOIU, aged 54, of Gordon Street, Northampton, theft of goods value £648.35 from Sainsbury, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; 110 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RICHARD COOPER, aged 55, of Spinney Close, Boughton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £160, surcharge £154, disqualified for 48 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Alan LEWIS SMITH-WHITE, aged 47, of Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, stole four pairs of sunglasses from The Eye Place, assault, criminal damage; community order; compensation £835.

SARAH LOUISE McCANN, aged 35, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £620.

SORAN MOHAMMED H ALI, aged 25, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £189, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

ATANAS BORADZHIEV, aged 35, of Hervey Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £366, surcharge £37, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEVEN JAMES BOYCE, aged 41, of North Leys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HENRY FAULKNER-WRIGHT, aged 20, of Hamsterley Park, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £738, surcharge £74, costs £110, nine points.

MOHAMMED NAJMUL ISLAM, aged 19, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

IAN GEORGE JACKSON, aged 23, of Main Road, Dodford, speeding; fined £128, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIRCEA LUCHITA, aged 32, of Lion Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £517, surcharge £52, costs £110, six points.

■ This case was heard on October 15

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 35, of no fixed abode; resisted police; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85

■ These cases were heard on October 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALI ALI, aged 42, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis, possession of heroin, failed to surrender to custody; four weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £170.

JOHN PAUL FERRIS, aged 44, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, possession of heroin, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

JAMIE DAVID OWENS, aged 34, of Kislingbury Road, Rothersthorpe, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £428, surcharge £43, costs £85, eight points.

ARCADIE COJOCARI, aged 28, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 130 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBENEEZER ARHIN, aged 40, of Thompson Way, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ARTIOM GLUHU, aged 30, of TENBY Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALAN DEEHY, aged 36, of HOLLY Drive, Brixworth, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £38, costs £90.

RUDENIS MARMA, aged 27, of WIldern Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEX KINYANJUI MUIRURI, aged 39, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALAN RICHARD BRENDON SPURGEON, aged 35, of The Wye, Daventry, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

JAMES STODDARD, aged 35, of Trent Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £138, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE LEPADATU, aged 52, of Hinton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NAOMI REBECCA LOXHAM, aged 40, of Port Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £129, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

DAISY-MAE HOLDEN, aged 18, of Moore Street, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £110, four points.

CHARLOTTE JOHNSON, aged 32, of Wheat Close, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £289, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.