IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Brixworth, Sywell and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 10

CASSANDRA ELIZABETH MOBLEY, aged 33, of Cutler Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £620.

IAN JOHN SPRING, aged 55, of no fixed abode, theft of chicken and steak value £28.90 from Tesco Express; fined £40, compensation of £28.90, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

KASSIE VICTORIA WALKER, aged 40, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, criminal damage; fined £80, compensation of £300, surcharge £32, costs £85.

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 22, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £60.

VIACESLAV STOIAN, aged 30, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; ten weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

SUSAN SMITH, aged 36, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ION VASILACHI, aged 29, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MASUD AHMUD, aged 23, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NICOLA STEWART, aged 50, of Jasmine Road, Northampton, assault by beating him, discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LEE ROBERT THARBY, aged 42, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, fined £160, surcharge £154, costs £85.

VICTOR UNTILA, aged 24, of Admirals Way, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

HARDESH KAUR, aged 50, of TANSY Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

LIAM RADFORD, aged 20, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, rode a Voi scooter without due care and attention, failed to stop for police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £614, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KAYA MARIE SEARING, aged 25, of Melbourne Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £346, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

PATRICK JOHN ASHBY, aged 67, of Goose Green, Brackley, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

PETRU-CEZAR AILINCAI, aged 40, of Semilong Road, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

DAVID ELIJAH BROOMES, aged 42, of Bedford Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

AURA BUCUR, aged 29, of Broad Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IGLI CANI, aged 26, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL CASH, aged 37, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRA CHIRIAC, aged 21, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

NATASHA TRACY CLARKE, aged 36, of Lesson Road, Brixworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SARAH DIMMER, aged 39, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, dangerous vehicle, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

MELISSA XON, aged 42, of Gresham Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KOREY FULCHER, aged 27, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DARIUSZ EDWARD GUJA, aged 39, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

INGA GUSAUSKAITE, aged 23, of Battle Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £411, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN MICHAEL HEATH, aged 26, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

SORIN HRUBARU, aged 32, of Lavenham Close, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU-DANIEL IOANA, aged 21, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KATRZYNA KAIM, aged 36, of Milton Street, Northampton, used a Voi e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SADIA KHURRAM, aged 42, of Watling Street, Weedon Bec, speeding; fined £529, surcharge £52, costs £90, six points.

TASHVEER SINGH LALI, aged 47, of Prestbury Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TABATHA LOADER, aged 32, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RAGHUNATH LUKKA, aged 24, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VALENTIN LUPU, aged 31, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA KATE MARMION, aged 39, of Coronation Road, Newnham, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £90, six points.

SHANE DARREN MARTIN, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TAMARA McCART, aged 36, of Thomas Chapman Grove, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MARK JOHN McDONNELL, aged 47, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

DIRIE BISHAAR MOHAMED, aged 26, of St James Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £266, surcharge £34, six points.

KYLE AARRON MOUNTFORD, aged 23, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ION MUSTEATA, aged 29, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MATTHEW GEORGE PENFOLD, aged 42, of Dovecote Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

RIFAT PROZLLONI, aged 25, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT RADULESCU, aged 29, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT RADULESCU, aged 29, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove on a footpath, no seatbelt; fined £220, three points.

ISMAIL RAMA, aged 26, of Victoria Gate, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

PAUL JOHN ROBINSON, aged 42, of Campion Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a left-turn only traffic sign; fined £213, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MARTIN NEIL RUSS, aged 35, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MANUEL ARMANDO SANTOS, aged 48, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MADISON SKELTON, aged 28, of Braunston Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DEAN SPENCER, aged 62, of Alma Street, Northampton, drove an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VALERIU SPIVACENCO, aged 28, of Montgomery Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE URSACHE, aged 43, of Alcombe Terrace, Northampton, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, eight points.

LIVIU URSACHI, aged 32, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DEIVIDAS VIZGAUDIS, aged 21, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, no MoT; fined £134, surcharge £34, costs £90.

STEPHEN WALKER, aged 36, of Well Lane, Welton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CAROLINE JANE WALTERS, aged 53, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

ISABELLE MONICA TONI WATTS, aged 21, of Kingfisher Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MILLIE JEAN WEBB, aged 22, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW VICTOR WILLIAMS, aged 38, of Louise Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JONATHAN PETER WOOTTON, aged 52, of Church Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARELIANDO ZEQO, aged 23, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MACIEJ ALBERT ZUBKOW, aged 20, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NEIL REDRUPP, aged 52, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, speeding on June 25, 2021; fined £307, costs £90, four points.

NEIL REDRUPP, aged 52, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, speeding on February 18, 2022; fined £153, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.