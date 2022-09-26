IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 8

VADIM BRAGA, aged 32, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for three years.

SAMANTHA MARGARET McCANN, aged 37, of no fixed abode; assaulted a police officer by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

THOMAS IAN CURTIS DILLEY, aged 35, c/o Valley Road, Brackley, assault, assaulted a police officer, criminal damage, obstructed an engine or carriage using the railway; eight weeks in prison.

JONATHAN TURNER, aged 41, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, carried a lock knife in public; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DIMITRU RAFAEL ROMAN, aged 42, of Darby Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in public, carried a meat cleaver in public; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85,

SAUL ADAM TERRY, aged 54, of Ladycroft, Daventry, harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

■ This case was heard on September 9

KYLE JORDAN TURAY, aged 25, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ This case was heard on September 10

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 24, of no fixed abode; resisted police; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.