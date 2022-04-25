IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Brixworth, Overstone and Brackley

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 14

JOSE ARMANDO MIRCEA DUMITRU, aged 23, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, stole 30 bottles of vodka from Tesco, stole 30 bottles of gin from Morrison’s, failed to surrender to custody; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

JONATHAN CLOUDEN, aged 25, of Lower Cross Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, possession of a large zombie knife; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, fined £50, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard on April 16

KANE DECLAN KINCH, aged 32, of New Street, Brixworth, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

DALETH CARL WEBSTER, aged 41, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, two charges of assault, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation £200.

■ These cases were heard on April 18

THOMAS GAFFNEY, aged 47, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to glass panel at Job Centre, Northampton, stole alcohol and a newspaper from Tesco; eight weeks in prison.

■ These cases were heard on April 19

DARREN DAVISON, aged 46, of Juno Crescent, Brackley, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for two years, 120 hours unpaid work, fined £440, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT PETTITT, aged 41, of Sywell Road, Overstone, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 160 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

KALA EMILJANO, aged 31, of Golden Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £40, surcharge £34, six points.

LINDA TUCKER, aged 66, of Banbury Road, Moreton Pinkney, drink-driving; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LEYION JULIAN CHARLES-BAIN, aged 60, of Military Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.