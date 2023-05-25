IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Brixworth, Greens Norton, Earls Barton, Brackley

■ This case was heard by local magistrates on May 13

JONATHAN STEIN, aged 35, of Towcester Road, Greens Norton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation £200, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 15

Northamptonshire magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

CARL FREDERICK VALENTINE, aged 43, of Ransome Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a shop window; fined £100, compensation £690, costs £85.

ROBERT PAUL HOWIESON, aged 39, of London Road, Northampton, three counts of assaulting police officers by beating, assault by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage; 18 weeks in prison, compensation £890.

SYLVIA ELIZABETH JOHNSTON, aged 43, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, assaulted a police community support officer by beating, breached criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place; community order, compensation £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SYLVIA ELIZABETH JOHNSTON; aged 43, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, breached criminal behaviour order by being drunk or consuming alcohol in any public place; costs £85.

RUSSELL GRANT WILSON, aged 48, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried a machete in public, possession of cannabis and ecstasy, failed to surrender to custody; 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £620, disqualified for 29 months.

RICHARD RONNIE HORNE, aged 45, of Arthur Street, Northampton, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating, assault by beating, stole beer value £12 from Westbridge Motors, resisted police, drunk and disorderly, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, breach of bail conditions; community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, compensation £12, surcharge £114, costs £310.

DARRYL GREEN, aged 32, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, stole items value £74.98 from Homesense, possession of diamorphine; fined £120, surcharge £64, costs £85.

PAULA DEBORAH STONE, aged 61, of Smiths Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

FRAZER ARNOTT, aged 40, of Spencer Close, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £90.

RAYMOND JOHN BILLINGTON, aged 41, of Howards Way, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation £100, surcharge £16.

ROBERT-IONUT VARGA, aged 23, of Northcote Street, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, six points.

EUGENIU BIVOL, aged 33, of Louise Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

OLEKSANDR PIANYKH, aged 30, of Holdenby Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £562, surcharge £224, costs £85.

NICOLAE BOLOGA, aged 32, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £110, eight points.

NICOLAE REMUS NICULESCU, aged 34, of Millside Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £216, surcharge £86, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ILIAS PRIFTI, aged 25, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points..

DANIEL ALEXANDRU PRISACARIU, aged 24, of unknown address, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £612, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALAN ADRIAN ROWLANDS, aged 29, of Welland Green, Northampton, on October 20, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, six points.

ALAN ADRIAN ROWLANDS, aged 29, of Welland Green, Northampton, on April 2, 2023, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DECLAN GILES GRANT, aged 29, of Juno Crescent, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

DAVID RICHARD LINNETTE, aged 50, of Northampton Road, Brixworth, drove without reasonable consideration for other road-users by overtaking a cyclist too closely; fined £147, surcharge £59, costs £110, four points.

ANDREI CLAUDIU ROSTAS, aged 24, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £440, six points.

ANDREI CLAUDIU ROSTAS, aged 24, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHELTUNE Ltd, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

