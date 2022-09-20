■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 1

GARY JOHN SULMAN, aged 54, of Hunsbury Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £95, costs of £775 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

SAID MOHAMED, aged 29, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 29, of Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £50.

ANTHONY PETER EDWARD LAKE, aged 43, of St George Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on April 28, 2022, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £36, costs £85, six points.

ANTHONY PETER EDWARD LAKE, aged 43, of St George Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on May 3, 2022; no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £180, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 2

KAYLUM MANN, aged 24, of Hester Street, Northampton, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; compensation of £280, fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 21, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, three charges of assaulting a police officer; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22.

SAMUEL LUKE DUVAL, aged 25, of no fixed abode, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 135 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

CHRISTINE LESLEY VICTORIA WINDLE, aged 47, of Castillian Terrace, Northampton, stole meat value £80 from Asda; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £12, surcharge £22.

DAVID ALAN WISBEY, aged 41, of Perch Close, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JAMIE LUKE BERWICK, aged 42, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

PETER O'NEILL, aged 56, of Malabar Fields, Daventry, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALI UTHMAN, aged 52, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

ANGUS CHARLES WATT, aged 41, of High Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN EFTA, aged 23, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER JOHN GASSON, aged 65, of Vicarage Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN ALEXANDER KENDALL, aged 26, of Toms Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STEVEN GEOFFREY PULLAN, aged 58, of Main Road, Duston, speeding; fined £173, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ This case was heard on September 3

LEE MICHAEL SMITH, aged 40, of Padgett Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £156, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.