IN COURT: Who's been sentenced by Northampton magistrates

■ These cases were heard on December 6

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 20, of Briton Road, Northampton, assault by beating, threatening behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £100.

SORIN NEAGU, aged 45, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, drink-driving; no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £810, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JAY ASHLEY CUNNINGHAM, aged 28, of Pippin Lane, Northampton, breached court order; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

NEIL BURGESS, aged 46, of Harborough Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £378, surcharge £38, costs £85, four points.

BARBARA FERNANDES, aged 29, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £85, five points.

JANITA AUDREY DRURY, aged 40, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole conditbeauty products and alcohol value £299.50 from Tesco; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

IOAN HOCH, aged 45, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £85.

OLIVER SIMM, aged 41, of Mill Lane, Westbury, speeding; fined £1,152, surcharge £115, costs £85, three points.

KATIE LOUISE STANSFIELD, aged 56, of Park Close, Badby, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

MELETI SIKARAS aged 42, of East Street, Northampton, carried a child in a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £500.

■ These cases were heard on December 7

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 27, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assault, criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £130, surcharge £95, costs £200.

VALERIU COSMIN ARGESEANU, aged 39, of Hunsbury Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £90, costs £150, disqualified for 12 months.

DAVID GREGORY, aged 42, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, drove while disqualified on October 14, 2021, criminal damage, assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation £100, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DAVID GREGORY, aged 42, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, drove while disqualified on September 4, 2021, no insurance, drunk in charge of a vehicle; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

HARRY CLARK, aged 21, of The Oaks, Grange Park, breached community order; fined £40.

ASHLEY WARNE, aged 19, of Winnington Close, Rectory Farm, breached community order; fined £43.

ANDREW FLYNN, aged 38, of Alfred Knight Close, Duston, breached community order; fined £40.

DARRELL IAN TAYLOR, aged 48, of Crescent Lodge, Overstone Park, breached community order; fined £60.

■ This case was heard on December 8

ALAN BOSWORTH, aged 53, of Enfield Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £90, costs £310.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.