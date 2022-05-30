IN COURT: Thieves, thugs and drink-drivers sentenced by Northampton magistrates

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on May 20

JAKE RONNIE BROWN, aged 26, of HMP Peterborough, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop when required to do so by police, fraudulently used a registration mark; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £34, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

ION DIDEA, aged 40, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

LEE ROBERT THARBY, aged 42, of HMP Peterborough, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, fined £140, surcharge £95, costs £160.

ANDREW MICHAEL STARCZEWSKI, aged 36, of Windsor Crescent, Northampton, wasting police time, failed to stop following an accident; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £482, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

NAOMI CLAIRE BAILEY, aged 39, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole two razor kits value £24 from Wilko; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

LIVIU-MARIAM DELIU, aged 27, of Clare Street, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £400, compensation of £70, surcharge £40, costs £85.

ANN CELINE McATEER, aged 53, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

IONUT BADESCU, aged 30, of Thomas Chapman Grove, Northampton, drink-driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £310, disqualified for 26 months.

BRINTON EDWARDS-GRAY, aged 29, of Drywell Court, Little Billing, two charges of assault by beating motivated (wholly or partly) by hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £500, surcharge £128, costs £85.

DMITRI BARAGHIN, aged 25, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

VALERIU COTOROBAI, aged 35, of Mallard Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £375, surcharge £38, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

GLEN OWEN THOMPSON, aged 37, of North Oval, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £250, disqualified for 12 months.

ROKIB UDDIN, aged 31, of North Hayes Court, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work, compensation of £350, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ROBERT JAMES PETER BRAID, aged 46, of Weedon Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HAROLD OLIVER BROWN, aged 61, of Emley Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £410, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

KYRAN WILSON, aged 23, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on May 21

MATTEO POLI FONTE, aged 38, of Poplar Court, Northampton, breached a domestic violence protection order; fined £100.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 29, of Sedgwick Court, Northampton, stole items value £199.25 from Iceland, stole items value £630 from Tesco; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, compensation of £239.25.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.