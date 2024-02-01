Aggravated assaults, shoplifting, driving while using a mobile, not wearing a seat belt cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 17

EMMA NAKOVA, aged 46, of Braunston Close, Northampton, intentionally obstructed a person entry to approved premises to conduct a Food & Safety Hygiene inspection visit; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £12,118.18.

DANIEL HOLDEN, aged 38, of no fixed abode, on seven occasions between December 19, 2023 and January 7, 2024, stole wine, meat, poultry, confectionery and other food to a total value of £496 plus other items to a value unknown from the Co-op, on January 15, 2024, stole beauty products to a value of £75 from The Range; Community order, compensation of £300.00.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PETER GRANFIELD, aged 59, of Portland Close, Daventry, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; fined £346.00, compensation of £50.00, surcharge £138.00, costs £85.00.

DEON DEGROOT, aged 24, of HMP Peterborough, stole cheese to the value of £60 from One Stop; two weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

EMMANUEL ABBAN ACHEAMPONG, aged 48, of Billing Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £150.00, surcharge £60.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ABIODUN DANIEL AKINMOJI, aged 30, of Brook Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

FLORIN ARSENE, aged 40, of Lea Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

LUKE THOMAS BARNES, aged 29, of Naseby Road, Cold Ashby, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

TADFO BERTRAND SEMOU, aged 31, of Leyside Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to stop for a pedestrian on a Zebra crossing; fined £266.00, surcharge £106.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ANDREI BOGOS, aged 38, of Queens Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

IAN EDWARD BROWN, aged 47, of South Holme Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MARIAN COLGIU, aged 23, of Dore Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

MARK ANTHONY CROUCH, aged 50, of Oaklands, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MIHAIL DIACONU, aged 53, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £566.00, surcharge £226.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ANETTA HERMAN, aged 51, of HIghfield Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ANTONY HOLLINGSWORTH, aged 36, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, no insurance, defective brakes; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JAYKE ADAM HOPKINS, aged 34, of Coronation Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £90.00, surcharge £36.00, costs £90.00, six points.

SHAMADUL HOQUE, aged 38, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, six points.

CAROLYN SARAH HUGHES, aged 60, of Standside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

ROBERT IANCU, aged 33, of Clee Rise, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JUSTIN MESECH JACK, aged 44, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, three points.

HAYLEY KING, aged 36, of Parkwood Street, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

BAILEY LEWIS, aged 23, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

GEORGE MIHAITA MARTINESCU, aged 30, of Bitten Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

PAL NIKOLLI, aged 27, of Lindsay Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160.00, surcharge £64.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

VASILE STOICA, aged 40, of Poole Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

ALICE TENOSANU, aged 25, of Leicester Street, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

MARIAN CRISTIAN TENOSANU, aged 48, of Kirton Close, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £71.00, surcharge £28.00, costs £50.00.

ECATERINA TUTUESCU, aged 38, of Cowper Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £922.00, surcharge £368.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

VASILE UTICA, aged 31, of Chiltern Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £153.00, surcharge £61.00, costs £90.00, six points.

PAUL WILLBY, aged 44, of Byfield Road, Upper Boddington, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MOT; fined £1,100.00, surcharge £440.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

MARY JOAN WOOTTON, aged 64, of Willowbrook, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £141.00, surcharge £56.00, costs £90.00, six points.

HASSAN YUSUF, aged 27, of Moat Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

These cases were heard on January 18

SIMON LAWRENCE, aged 28, of Semilong Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating, on three occasions between January 13, 2024, stole alcohol and other items to a known value of £25.90 from the Co-op; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

SHINGIRAI MANDIDZINGA, aged 40, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, drink driving; fined £467, surcharge £187.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

GEMIA McALEER, aged 37, of no fixed abode; assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

KIRAN GOLLAPALLY, aged 28, of Lennox Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £392, surcharge £157.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

CURTIS PEACHMENT, aged 30, of Bowen Square, Daventry, drink driving; fined £923.00, surcharge £369.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

