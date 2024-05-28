Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assaults, driving without due care and attention, stealing booze worth £1,000 from Tesco cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 14

MARK DAVIES, aged 63, of Waypost Court, Northampton, stole bottles of alcohol to a value of approximately £1,000 from Tesco, six weeks in prison suspended for six months, compensation of £1,000, prosecution costs £85.

LEE COOK, aged 20, of Glebeland Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £40, costs £85.

CHASE TALBOT, aged 36, of St Leonard's Road, Northampton, stole candles and washing products to the value of £133.50 from Sainsbury’s, handling stolen goods; 25 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £509.75; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £170.

STEPHENIE ANDREWS, aged 39, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, heroin, methadone and cannabis, fined £194, surcharge £21.

JAMES KAGUONGO, aged 40, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, drink driving, failed to stop when required by police, fined £240, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JADEN FRANKLIN, aged 19, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80 surcharge £32, costs £85.

IYIOGHENEOSA OZIGBO-ESERE, aged 37, of Glebe Road, Boughton, surcharge £184, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, six points.

CHARLIE HAGER, aged 20, of Ruskin Rd, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £85.

JAMES WOODCRAFT, aged 47, of Broughton Place, Northampton, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to a police vehicle, fined £100, compensation of £297.74, costs £85.

DANIEL CRESER, aged 48, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine, cannabis; fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85.

ZIATH ABDULLAH, aged 21, of Lasham Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

BOGDAN MARIAN ANGHELESCU, aged 31, of Cyril Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £90, six points.

GARY BEARDS, aged 41, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GEMMA BROWN, aged 40, of The Green, Hardingstone, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

AUREL MARIAN FENECHIU, aged 30, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RACHEL CAITLIN GILHAM, aged 21, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

CARL HANSFORD, aged 52, of Salcey Avenue, Hartwell, drove without due care and attention; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, five points.

RICHARD ROBERT WILLIAM HAYTON, aged 48 of Admirals Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

IOAN FLORIN HUSAR, aged 35, of Freehold Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY MARTIN LITTLE, aged 33, of Bush Hill, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR MACOVEI, aged 33, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, four points.

FLORIN MOISA, aged 44, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW MOORE, aged 37, of Dryden Avenue, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MIHAIL NEGRU, aged 36, of Excelsior Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, stopped in a Pelican controlled area on Weedon Road, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

GODFRIED NSIAH, aged 35, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EDMOND PEPA, aged 29, of Cameron Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

ADRIAN POPESCU, aged 38, of Bowden Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SANDEEP KUMAR RASTOGI, aged 51, of Augusta Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

REMIGIJUS SEDUIKIS, aged 38, of Drapery, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

FEYSAL OMAR SHARIF, aged 41, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SURINDER SINGH, aged 22, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ANDREI STAN, aged 21, of Notre Dame Mews, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KELVIN PAUL TAYLOR, aged 61, of Queens Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

BRADLEY BENNETT, aged 27, of Hornby Road, Earls Barton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TUDOR IONAS, aged 23, of Bressingham Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BALA NARESH JILLELLAMUDI, aged 23, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, rode a Voi Scooter while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANA KAMAL, aged 46, of Fort Place, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, six points.

TIBERIU STOICA, aged 36, of Hunter Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

These cases were heard on May 15

JOHN HOWARD, aged 55, of HMP Peterborough, possession of a bank card for use in fraud; fined £50.

CRAIG CANNING, aged 35, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, two counts of common assault, breached a sexual harm prevention order by making sexualised comments to a female, stole food and alcohol to the value of £6.60 from Morrisons, two counts of possession of cannabis, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage to a police vehicle, common assault of a police officer, stole groceries to a value of £30 from Premier Store, racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £306.60,,costs £85.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with community protection notice; criminal behaviour order, surcharge £20, costs £85.

KARTIK KARTIK, aged 23, of Broughton Place, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

GILBERT MUKAZI, aged 26, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, five points.

STEPHEN INGRAM, aged 64, of Pheasant Way, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other road users; surcharge £88, fined £220, costs £110, three points.

QASIM BUTT, aged 35, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, stopped a vehicle within pedestrian crossing limits of Zebra / Puffin crossing; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £110, three points.

BEN JAMES NESBITT, aged 31, of Wallwin Close, Roade, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £110, three points.

BRADEN CALDER, aged 30, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for three months.

LUAN QESARAKU, aged 40, of Elmhurst Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £270, surcharge £138, costs £110, five points.

ANDREW PAUL SMART, aged 52, of Lodge Avenue, Collingtree, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALIN CHIURLEA, aged 42, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre, drove a car not fitted with a rear seatbelt while carrying a child under 12 years; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.