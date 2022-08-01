IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry Blisworth and Greens Norton sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard on July 14

REECE ANTHONY CULVERHOUSE, aged 31, of Fairfield Road, Northampton, breached a court order; eight weeks in prison, Crown Prosecution Service costs £427.

ANGELICA FRANCHI, aged 29, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer by beating, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour, criminal damage to a police vehicle; community order with six months probation, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services £95, costs £85.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who's been sentenced by Northamptonshire magistrates.

GURMINDER SINGH, aged 40, of Yeoman Meadow, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £875, surcharge £87, costs £550, disqualified for 12 months.

MARTIN LLOYD JENNINGS, aged 52, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, seven charges of sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 15

SAMUEL JAMES CHRISTOPHER EARL, aged 30, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 12 weeks in prison, To pay compensation of £100.

CHRISTINE KATE WELCH, aged 77, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, two charges of failing to promptly notify local authority of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to Housing benefit; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

GREGORY BOLEURT, aged 31, of Delamere Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £400, surcharge £22, costs £85.

KALLEM REECE LOVELL, aged 20, of Nene Way, Northampton, drink-driving, taking a vehicle without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ALEXANDER GRAHAM NOONAN, aged 47, of Riverside Drive, Weedon, speeding; fined £114, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RYAN CRAWFORD, aged 50, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £90, six points.

RODNEY WILLIAMS, aged 60, of The Weavers, Northampton, speeding; fined £55, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on July 16

NATHAN JOHN BETTLES, aged 33, of no fixed abode; criminal damage, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; compensation of £75, costs £40.

NATHAN JOHN BETTLES, aged 33, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

NICHOLAS HENRY SMITH, aged 63, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £200, disqualified for 17 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.