■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 17

JOHN BULLIMEN, aged 38, c/o Daring Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, Crown Prosecution Service costs £60.

DEIVIDAS SIPAVICIUS, aged 33, of Whitehills, Northampton, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,020, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LUKASZ GORECKI, aged 38, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £588, surcharge £59, costs £620, six points.

SWEENEY EIREANN, aged 24, of Kettering Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £450, compensation of £800, surcharge £45, costs £85.

KEVIN CHARLES BOTTERILL, aged 40, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, theft; fined £160, compensation of £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DAWID TRAFIALEK, aged 27, of Bronte Close, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £716, surcharge £72, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 18

TAYO TOYIN KUKU, aged 36, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 38, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, theft of Items value £60 from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £60, surcharge £26, compensation of £60.

CONNIE DEON SMITH, aged 25, of Bitten Court, Northampton, assault, criminal damage; community order, surcharge £114, costs £330, compensation of £75.

JONATHON ANDREW DAVID FOY, aged 39, of Juniper Court, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, displayed writing or sign which was threatening, abusive or insulting and racially aggravated; community order, compensation of £250, fined £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GARY JOSEPH SANDERS, aged 40, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS GRAHAM PARRATT, aged 34, of Daventry Road, Norton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

MARIO LAUTARU, aged 21, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £620.

JORDAN NIGEL EVANS, aged 23, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHELLE GORDON, aged 44, of Queens Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ERIC BENJAMIN HAYDEN, aged 33, of Membris Way, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EVARISTE KABONGO, aged 38, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

MICHAEL WILLIAM THOMAS NAYLOR, aged 35, of Cranford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BENJAMIN RICHARDS-EVERTON, aged 30, of Farmyard Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £738, surcharge £295, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

JAMES DANIEL ANTONY FOWELL, aged 34, of Cowper Terrace, Northampton, speeding; fined £140, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARTYN LOCKE, aged 58, of Elmhurst Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OLIVER DOUGLAS S DAVIES, aged 28, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £30, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KIBB PETER GROVES-GRANFIELD, aged 24, of Home Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

MARK MULVEY, aged 57, of High Street, Ecton, speeding; fined £1,269, surcharge £127, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL JOHN NORRIS, aged 35, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ This case was heard on November 19

RYAN LEE STOREY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, carried a stanley knife in public, possession of cannabis, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

