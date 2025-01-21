Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These cases involving drink driving, assaults, possession of drugs and a dangerous dog were among those dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on on January 6

AZIZUR RAHMAN, aged 42, of Acorn Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

IONUT BIRNEATA, aged 33, of St James Street, Daventry, drove while disqualified, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months, costs £85,

VINCENT HOBSON, aged 64, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, owner / person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury — in charge of a dog, a Border Collie named Willow, which was dangerously out of control and injured a woman; fined £120, compensation of £50, contingent destruction order for dog, surcharge £48, costs £85, .

KEIRA SPRING, aged 18, of Regent Street, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £45,

ANTHONY COWARD, aged 44, of Denney Crescent, Daventry, assault by beating of a woman; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; 125 hours unpaid work, costs £85,

LEWIS PRATI, aged 25, of Manor Road, Moulton, possession of cannabis; fined £230. costs £85.

MICHAL BOLIN, aged 37, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

BEN GINN, aged 48, of St Giles Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, six points.

HARSHITH VISHWANATHA, aged 26, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 40 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

IONUT JIANU, aged 36, of Millside Close, Northampton, drink driving — 56mg of alcohol in 100ml breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg, fined £350, surcharge £140. costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

THORHIJAR MARCHANT, aged 27, of no fixed abode, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, common assault of police officer, possession of a knife blade / sharp-pointed article in a public place; 12 months in prison, compensation of £50, surcharge £187. costs £250.

KELLY MARIE OAKLEY, aged 30, of Carriage Drive, Little Brington, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £300, six points.

KIERAN FRANCIS STRONG, aged 33, of Freehold Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 7

SCOTT BAGE, aged 43, of Limehurst Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

ANTHONY SMALL, aged 48, of Millway, Northampton, criminal damage to walls, doors and household items to the value of £2,400 belonging to Nabida Care Management; compensation of £1,000.

CHRISTOPHER BATES, aged 35, of Millers Way, Middleton Cheney, possession of a knife blade / sharp-pointed article — a Stanley lock knife and Stanley blades — in a public place; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PAIGE-LOUISE BROOM, aged 33, of Frobisher Close, Daventry, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL SIMPSON, aged 23, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drove a Voi scooter with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Kettering Road; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 Months. .

PAUL PATERSON, aged 36, of Hunsburrow Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ADALBERT TULI, aged 38, of The Albany, Daventry, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £85, six points.

BILLY LEAH, aged 39, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend probation appointment and failing to attend unpaid work session; fined £80, costs £60.

SAID MOHAMED, aged 32, of Moat Place, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 10 days in prison.

