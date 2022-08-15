IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton and Daventry sentenced by local magistrates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 28

ELLIS GEORGE ALLEN, aged 30, of no fixed abode; assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £200.

DANIEL JEFF BATEMAN, aged 39, of Cotton Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £400.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

IURII GINCOTA, aged 39, of THE SEVERN, Daventry, possession of a false driving licence; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

GAVIN DENNIS SCARROTT, aged 38, of no fixed abode, possession of crack cocaine; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months; surcharge £128, costs £85,

■ These cases were heard on July 29

ALLEN SHEARD, aged 58, of Snelsons Orchard, Abthorpe, assault by beating, fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

BARLIN HAILE, aged 41, St Margarets Gardens, Northampton, two charges of racially aggravated assault, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; six weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation £200, surcharge £128, costs £200.

MAHMOOD HASSAN ABUBAKAR, aged 24, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £90, five points.

MAURICE TONDERAI HUMBA, aged 68, of Kentstone Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £66, surcharge £34, six points.

NICOLA JANE BUTTON, aged 31, of Twyard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

McKINLEY RICHARDS, aged 28, of Plumpton Lane, Moreton Pinkney, no insurance; fined £403, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 29, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ This case case was heard on July 30

ANTHONY JAMES HARRIS, aged 46, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison,

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.