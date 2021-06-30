IN COURT: Northampton's thieves, thugs and drink-drivers sentenced by magistrates

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 22

David John McMahon, aged 46, of Overstone Road, Moulton, stole power tools to the value of £1,300; six months in prison.

Thanas Ntosti, aged 38, of Weedon Road, Northampton, indecent exposure, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Mya Connor, aged 19, of Epworth House, Northampton, assault, criminal damage to a police vehicle, criminal damage; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay compensation £120.

Nicanor Colac, aged 27, of Steene Street, Northampton, drove with an expired Moldovan licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Robert Edward Adams, aged 20, of Holyrood Close, Northampton, harassment; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Samuel Mireuta, aged 21, of Denston Close, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; disqualified 20 months, fined £750, surcharge £75, costs £85.

Tristan Wrighton, aged 26, of West Ridge, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Owen Yildirim, aged 28, of Harefield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ The following cases were heard on June 23

Jean Symons, aged 71, of Harry Brown Close, harassment; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £150.

Steven Andrew Brown, aged 38, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, breach of court order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Joshua Mark Punter, aged 28, of High Street, Far Cotton, breach of supervision order; 14 days in prison.

Michael David Finch, aged 43, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 18 months, fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85 .

Lucy Kate Bird, aged 46, of Collins Hill, Flore, harassment; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, court order; surcharge £128, costs £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.