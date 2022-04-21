IN COURT: Names of 49 offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Weedon and Crick

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 11

TIMOTHY PETER BARRETT, aged 37, of Dunkley Way, Lower Harlestone, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £400, six points.

JAMES BROWN, aged 34, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JAMIE LEIGH GREEN, aged 32, of Maidencastle, Northampton, two charges of assaulting police officers; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, six months probation, compensation £200, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ANGELO ALFREDO ROKITA, aged 53, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, two chargers of criminal damage; 16 weeks in prison, compensation £500.

CLIFFORD FOWLER, aged 18, of Pear Tree Close, Northampton, carrying a large knife in public; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

SEAN WILLIAM JESS, aged 25, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, sent an offensive message; court order, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JADE CORRINE PANCOUST, aged 35, of Rounding Mews, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £417, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

WILLIAM PAUL ALLOM, aged 63, of East Oval, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300. surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JACK THOMPSON, aged 25, of New Croft, Weedon, maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm, criminal damage; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, compensation £163.87.

AMY LAURA GANNON, aged 43, of Cowley Meadow Way, Crick, drunk and disorderly; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MARCEL JANDT, aged 20, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; fined £92, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ROKAS LIOLA, aged 24, of Monmouth Road, Northampton, attempted to steal a catalytic converter; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ANDREI BOGOS, aged 36, of Agnes Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, four points.

GHEORGHE-NICOLAE IONITA, aged 31, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

TOMASZ JOZWIAK, aged 39, of StrelleyAvenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

HEMANTH MARUPURI, aged 28, of Leicester Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, defective tyre; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARTUR OLARE, aged 31, of Harding Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried children not properly restrained, defective tyre; fined £1,540, surcharge £154, costs £90,

EDUARD PASCU, aged 19, of Standside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

PAUL RAWSON, aged 56, of Whitfield Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

DEREK REDMOND, aged 56, of Harcourt Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £769, surcharge £76, costs £90, five points.

MARGARET TERESA ROONEY, aged 41, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW ROSS, aged 43, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ABDUL ZAZAY, aged 36, of Queens Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BUDDY IAN BUSHELL, aged 53, of Sharman Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

GEORGIA LOUISE FITZPATRICK, aged 33, of Clover Lane, Wootton, speeding; fined £219, three points.

GEORGIA LOUISE FITZPATRICK, aged 33, of Clover Lane, Wootton, speeding; fined £219, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKE OLIVER REED, aged 26, of Hunters Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LOGAN JACK RATCLIFFE, aged 29, of Booth Lane South, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ABHINAV BANDI, aged 27, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £172, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

DAVID FLETCHER, aged 74, of Boltons Close, Brackley, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £368, surcharge £37, costs £90, six points.

EDGARS PELEKIS, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £233, surcharge £58, costs £90, five points.

JACK THOMAS, aged 19, of Barnfield Close, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on April 12

JONATHAN PETER ADEY, aged 22, of Middleton Road, Daventry, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £397.24, surcharge £22, costs £85.

PATRICK McNEILL JOHNSON, aged 53, of Cherry Close, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

VLADIMIR BRUMA, aged 27, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JOSEPH COOK, aged 27, of Vokes Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW BENEDICT JONES, aged 48, of Herbert Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer, caused a nuisance on NHS premises; community order, compensation £50.

SERGIU NEAGA, aged 43, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, dangerous vehicle, drove with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, eight points.

EMIL NASTASE, aged 43, of Dore Close, Northampton, stole perfume worth £171.50 from Superdrug, attempted theft; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £42.50.

MIHAELA NASTASE, aged 40, of Dore Close, Northampton, stole perfume worth £171.50 from Superdrug, attempted theft; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £42.50.

RICHARD JAMES EDWARDS, aged 54, of Trinity Close, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

DERRY JACQUELINE MILLER, aged 63, Spanslade Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, six months’ probation, fined £200, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

BOGDAN-CEZAR BAICAN, aged 39, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £150, three points.

THOMAS WILLIAM GREGORY, aged 41, of Poachers Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £69, costs £60.

SAMUEL JAMES CHRISTOPHER EARL, aged 30, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 13

MALACHI DANIEL INGRAM, aged 20, of Gold Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 140 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

PAULIUS SMILGEVICIUS, aged 33, of Moreton Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 140 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 24 months.

VITALY JAKUBCEVIC, aged 40, Towcester Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £60, compensation £50, surcharge £34.

ALEXANDER JOHN HESSELWOOD, aged 72, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, possession of a knife in public; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £200, surcharge £128, costs £105.

RYAN LEWIS HUTCHINGS, aged 29, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, theft of 18 bottles of alcoholic spirits from Tesco, theft of hot food from Asda; four weeks in prison, compensation £162.

