IN COURT: More than £7,000 in fines issued to people who fly-tipped across Northampton

Another seven people have been fined at court after fly-tipping in Northampton and ignoring Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN).

These people were sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates Court in January this year.

Following the hearings, Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, said: “It gives us no joy when prosecuting people for fly-tipping, we’d much rather spend resources elsewhere, but we must do our part as a lead member of this community.

Northampton fly-tippers have been dealt with in court. Photo: WNC.

"All we want is everyone to do their part, and on behalf of the vast majority who want safe and clean streets, we won’t hesitate when taking action against that small minority who ignore their responsibilities."

Here’s a round-up of all seven offenders.

These cases were heard on January 3:

-Liam Brown-Donnovan, aged 28, of Harding Terrace, Semilong was fined £200, and ordered to pay the council’s £1,000 cost and a £80 victim surcharge after his refuse sacks were found on the street by WNC neighbourhood wardens two days before the collection for that area. Brown-Donnovan ignored the offer to settle the issue via £150 FPN and was found guilty by magistrates in his absence.

-Amy Leigh Knibbs, aged 28, of Scott Court, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes was fined £100, ordered to pay £1,000 cost and a £40 Victim Surcharge. In her absence Magistrates found her guilty of fly-tipping waste found by WNC’s neighbourhood wardens on a grassed area in Grange Road, Northampton. She too ignored the offer of a £150 FPN.

-Viktorija Kogele, aged 33, of St Michaels Road was fined £350, and ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £140 victim surcharge. In his absence Magistrates found him guilty of dumping a quantity of refuse sacks, cardboard and other miscellaneous items found by wardens on a grass bank at the exit of St Michaels Road Car Park.

This case was heard on January 13:

-Paul Steele, aged 51, of Melbourne Walk, was fined £480 and ordered to pay £500 costs. The council says witnesses provided neighbourhood wardens with video footage of Steele dumping a barbecue and other items on a grass bank near his home. After ignoring a £400 FPN his case was presented to court on Tuesday, January 3 but he failed to appear. A warrant was issued, and he was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody until he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping on January 13. His fine was revoked due to the time he had spent in custody but was ordered to pay the council’s costs.

These cases are heard on January 17:

-Amy Ann Ablett, aged 26, of Alexander Court, Lumbertubs, was fined £90 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £36 victim surcharge. Neighbourhood wardens issued her with a £400 FPN after they found two black refuse sacks which belonged to her dumped in Penistone Road. After requesting to pay the FPN via instalments, she made no further contact with the council. She did not appear at Magistrates on 17 January but admitted her guilt via a letter to the court.

-Marian Catilin Patilea, aged 42, of Potters Green Road, Coventry was fined £220, and ordered to pay £1,100 costs and a £88 victim surcharge. He was sent a £150 FPN which he ignored after wardens found two refuse sacks on a grass verge in Lower Farm Road, Moulton Park, Northampton. Magistrates also found him guilty in his absence.

-Mihaela Marin, aged 43, of Salisbury Street, Semilong was fined £220 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £88 victim surcharge. He also ignored a £150 FPN and was found guilty by magistrates in his absence.