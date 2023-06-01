■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 18

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, breached criminal behaviour order by being drunk in Abington Street; four weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATHAN GRAHAM DOT WHEELER, aged 36, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, breached a court order; fined £400, Crown Prosecution Service costs £255.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

STACEY EDWARDS, aged 44, of Sharrow Place, Northampton, four counts of aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; community order, compensation £1,000.

HARRY BUSTIN, aged 20, of Banbury Road, Litchborough, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

DEVANTE DESANT, aged 26, of Bowden Road, Northampton, carried in a public place a folding pocket knife; six months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHARREE MARIE ORTON, aged 39, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating her; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, compensation £100.

■ These cases were heard on May 19

CHARLOTTE DANEK, aged 29, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, found drunk in a public place while having the charge of a child under the age of seven; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER NOAH NIMMO, aged 68, of Hill Road, Lower Boddington, drove without due care and attention; fined £1,152, surcharge £461, costs £500, four points.

NATHAN JOHN MARTIN VICKERS, aged 24, of Ringway, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance,; fined £522, surcharge £209, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELLIOT WOOLF, aged 21, of High Street, Northampton, obstructed the highway; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARC SIMON FURNER, aged 36, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, speeding on June 16, 2022; fined £160, surcharge £192, costs £90, three points.

MARC SIMON FURNER, aged 36, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, speeding on June 23, 2022, fined £320, three points.

CALLUM JASON MILLS, aged 22, of Station Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £108, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GODFRED KONADU BOAKYE, aged 19, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on May 20

ADAM JOSEPH ASTON, aged 45, of Stanley Road, Northampton, three counts of stealing tools from motor vehicle, attempted to steal; community order, compensation £400.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad