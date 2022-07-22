IN COURT: 49 people from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 4

JOHN JOSEPH SCHULTES, aged 59, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services £44, Crown Prosecution Service costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BOBBY JOE HERBERT, aged 30, of Alexandra Road, Northampton, possession of a folding pocket knife; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JORDAN LEWIS JONES, aged 23, of Swale Drive, Kings Heath, assault by beating, committed an offence while serving a community order; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

IAIN KEITH HARPER, aged 49, of Ravens Croft, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ASHLEY HARDING, aged 25, of Holdenby Lane, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £382, surcharge £38, costs £90, five points.

GARETH GLENTON BOBY, aged 29, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

STEPHEN PAUL FIELDING, aged 73, of Towcester Road, Litchborough, drink-driving; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RODNEY ALFRED LINDIE, aged 60, of Warwick Street, Daventry, two charges of breaching conditions of being a registered sex offender; community order with electronic monitoring, surcharge £95, costs £85.

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 29, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

NICHOLAS BUTTGIEG, aged 33, of Butts Croft Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

LUCIA COUPER, aged 45, of Oak Street, Weedon, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £100.

JACOB GREENWAY, aged 19, of Flinters Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, possession of cannabis; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for two months.

EFOSA JOHN ODIGIE, aged 35, of Foskitt Court South, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

THOMAS JAMES WHARTON, aged 30, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

GETU MIAH, aged 44, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, two charges of speeding on June 27 2021; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER AKBAR BAHRI, aged 69, of Clare Crescent, Towcester, speeding; fined £448, surcharge £45, costs £90, three points.

MODHU MIAH, aged 61, of St Francis Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

KATIE MILLINDER, aged 32, of Christchurch Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £738, surcharge £90, costs £74, six points.

JAMES EDWARD McLAUCHLAN, aged 35, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

MARTIN JOHN PRESTIDGE, aged 55, of Glebe Road, Roade, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £110, four points.

■ These cases were heard on July 5

STEVEN ANDREW BROWN, aged 39, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, breached court order, resisted police; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, compensation of £100.

IGOR RUSU, aged 39, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

EBIM BILALAJ, aged 26, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

ANTHONY ARTHUR BROADBELT, aged 39, of Ashby Court, Moulton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGE DARIUS, aged 33, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU DOBRE, aged 27, of Overstone Park Golf Club, Overstone, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

LEVI BAYLEY DOE, aged 37, of Clover Field, Grange Park, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

JOHN PAUL FERRIS, aged 44, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANGELINE FIELD, aged 34, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, no insurance; fined £212, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

EDMIRA HAMETAJ, aged 33, of Grafton Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KENAN KILBORN-BARRETT, aged 22, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

REGAN GEORGE McLACHLAN, aged 24, of Duston Wildes, Northampton, speeding; fined £420, surcharge £42, costs £90, six points.

PAWEL OBLOZA, aged 30, of Thirlestane Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JITENDRA PATEL, aged 50, of Kites Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34.

VANITA PATEL, aged 50, of Kites Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £443, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD ANTHONY ROGERS, aged 71, of Drywell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £178, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SHIVAM SUNEJA, aged 22, Colwyn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL COSMIN TURCA, aged 23, of Preston Court, Northampton, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TOMASZ KAROL TUSZYNSKI, aged 46, of Broad Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £212, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW WILLIAMS, aged 70, of Louise Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE APOSTOL, aged 42, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

WOJCIECH MALISZEWSKI, aged 43, of Henry Bird way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI MANOLE, aged 23, of Corran Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE SARAMET, aged 49, of Corran Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

DREW SEBASTIAN AUGUISTE, aged 29, of Malesoure Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL JOSEPH GAVIN, aged 30, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KUSHA HAIDER KAZMI, aged 25, of Newington Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL COSMIN TURCA, aged 23, of Preston Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying as driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAMIE CLINTON WYKES, aged 37, of Betjeman Close, Daventry, assault, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £620.

JONATHAN CLOUDEN, aged 26, of Lower Cross Street, Northampton, failed to comply with conditions of a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 67 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

PETRUT IONUT CRACIUN, aged 27, of Smith Court, Northampton, breached community order; 140 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.