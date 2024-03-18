In court: 34 shoplifters from across Northamptonshire sentenced in February 2024
Prisons terms, suspended sentences, compensation orders and more handed out by magistrates
A number of shoplifters from across Northamptonshire were sentenced in February 2024.
Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for 34 of these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.
The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court during the month of February.
February 2
- Phillip Leitch, aged 35, of Dumble Close, Corby, admitted the theft of alcohol worth a total of £410 from Marks and Spencer in Corby on January 26 and 30. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, as the offences were committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Leitch was also ordered to pay £410 compensation.
February 3
- Lee Mitchell, aged 37, of Culross Walk, Corby, admitted seven counts of theft from Tesco in Carina Road, Kettering, on January 2, 7, 11, 14, 15 and 19, and February 1, totalling around £1,377.25, and one count of theft of a parcel from Grantham Walk, Corby, on January 12. Sentenced to a total of 19 weeks’ imprisonment, including 9 weeks’ imprisonment imposed due to the partial activation of a previous suspended sentence. Mitchell was also ordered to pay a total of £1,413 compensation and £85 costs.
February 5
- Brendon Kelly, aged 24, of Forest Road, Hartwell, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of washing pods worth £40.02 from B&M Stores in Northampton on February 3. Sentenced to a total of two weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- David Caldwell, aged 44, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from a shop – at a One Stop in Corby on October 10, 2023, involving the theft of wine worth £50, at Tesco Extra in Corby on October 31, 2023, involving the theft of whiskey worth £70, and at The Range, Corby, on January 12, involving the theft of a multi-tool and battery worth £72.98. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £120 compensation.
February 6
- Claire Hind, aged 41, of Pen Green Lane, Corby, admitted one count of theft from The Range, Corby, on January 17 involving goods worth £46.14, and one count of assault by beating against a member of store security during the same incident. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge and fines totalling £120.
February 7
- Christopher Nast, aged 41, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted four counts of theft from a shop – at Tesco in Raunds on February 5 involving prosecco worth £100, at Tesco in Rushden on January 31 and February 2 involving coffee worth a total of £140, and at the Coop in Higham Ferrers on February 2 involving goods worth £35. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to £85 costs and a total of £175 compensation.
February 8
- Ricky Fhalora, aged 36, of Deal Street, Northampton, admitted five offences which occurred in Northampton on October 8, 2023 - one count of theft from a shop involving the theft of 14 bottles of fabric conditioner at B&M in Victoria Promenade, one count of assault by beating in relation to the same incident, one count of assault by beating of a police officer, one count of criminal damage to a police car, and one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, all in Auctioneers Way. Sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months with an 18-month supervision period, rehabilitation activity up to maximum of 50 days, compensation of £100 to officers and £100 to the assault victim, and £55.33 compensation for theft at B&M. No separate penalty was imposed for the damage to the police car.
- Norica Tanasa, aged 33, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, admitted theft of goods worth £50 from Savers in Northampton, theft of goods worth £70.52 from Home Bargains, Northampton, and attempted theft from Iceland in Northampton, all on December 12, 2023. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and pay £34.29 compensation.
February 9
- Justin Marshall, aged 49, of Military Road, Northampton, admitted the attempted theft of clothing worth £294 from Next at Sixfields, Northampton, on December 23, 2023, theft of pork and Nutella worth £11.75 from the Coop in Semilong Road, Northampton, on December 5, and the theft of cheese items worth £24 from the same store on December 9. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £35.75 compensation.
- James Barlow, aged 57, of Edison Drive, Northampton, admitted the theft of two bottles of champagne worth £110 from Sainsbury’s in Northampton on December 29, 2023. Sentenced to a two-year conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.
February 10
- Samuel Connolly, aged 24, of no fixed address, admitted five theft offences from Tesco Express in Kettering – two counts of theft of laundry detergents worth up to £220 on January 15, theft of butter worth £30, and theft of energy drinks and laundry items worth £230, on January 23, and theft of £100 of cakes on January 24. He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Field Street, Kettering, on February 9. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £580, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the cannabis.
February 12
- Craig Quilter, aged 39, of Jubilee Street, Rothwell, admitted theft of items worth around £220 from Coop in Bushland Road, Northampton, on September 30, 2023. Ordered to pay £220 compensation.
- Peter Lambe, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, admitted the theft of alcohol worth £163.50 from Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road, Northampton, on February 10. Sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
- Christopher Nast, aged 41, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of meat worth £100 from Asda in Rushden, on February 9. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment due to the activation of the suspended sentence imposed on February 7 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Ann Cash, aged 22, of no fixed abode, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of food and drink worth around £15 from a shop in Northampton on September 4, and three offences which occurred in Northampton on November 29, 2023 – theft of vodka and spirits worth £50.99 from Morrisons, causing criminal damage to a Mini Cooper in Victoria Promenade, and causing criminal damage to a door window. She was also found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and one count of assault by beating, both in Northampton on the same date. Cash also admitted one count of failing to attend court on January 19. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity of up to 30 days, fined £50, and ordered to pay a total of £215.99 compensation.
- Thomas Fraser, aged 55, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, admitted theft of £79.13 of goods from B&M in Victoria Promenade, Northampton, on December 22, 2023, and two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug at Albion Place, Northampton, on the same date. Fraser was also sentenced after being previously convicted of the theft of a bicycle in Abington Street on September 28, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and activity requirement of up to 10 days, ordered to pay £1,999 compensation and surcharge of £114 for the bicycle theft offence. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.
February 13
- Dana Tranca, aged 31, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, admitted theft of items worth £204 from Tesco in Weston Favell on January 24. Fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £53 victim surcharge.
- Emima Cuinculescu, aged 21, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, admitted theft of items worth £204 from Tesco in Weston Favell on January 24. Fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £53 victim surcharge.
- Clark Smithson, aged 22, of Leyside Court, Campbell Square, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from Coop in Fieldmill Road, Northampton, on September 13 and 16, of goods worth a total of around £100, and theft of items worth £100 from Coop in Rectory Farm on September 24. Sentenced to a community order until November 12, 2025, with three-month drug rehabilitation requirement, appointment/activity requirement of up to 10 days, and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
February 15
- Dean Sargent, age 42, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, admitted two counts of the theft of vodka worth a total of £144 from Tesco Extra in Northampton on January 10, and on January 26. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement up to maximum of 25 days, ordered to pay costs of £85, £114 surcharge and £72 compensation.
February 22
- Stephanie Goudie, age 37, of Gladstone Street, Raunds, admitted two counts of theft of alcohol worth a total of £374 from Waitrose in Rushden on December 9 and 11, 2023. Sentenced to a community order with six-month mental health treatment requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement of a maximum of 50 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £114 surcharge and compensation totalling £374.
- Carl Loasby, aged 45, of Castle Mews, Wellingborough, admitted two counts of the theft of logs worth a total of £241.94 from B&Q Wellingborough on January 23 and February 3. Sentenced to an 18-month condition discharge for the January 23 offence, and a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, for the second. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.
- Michael Cameron, aged 42, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted the theft of cheese worth £23.94 from Farmfoods in Corby on July 19, 2023, and was ordered to pay £85 costs, £154 surcharge and £19.50 compensation. Cameron was also jailed for one week after admitting one count of possession of Class A drugs, namely mushrooms containing psilocin, in Elizabeth Street, Corby, on the same date. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.
- Justin Marshall, aged 49, of Military Road, Northampton, admitted the theft of goods worth £253.14 from Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road, Northampton, on November 16, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.
- Barry Day, aged 43, of North Holme Court, Northampton, admitted theft of goods worth £176.57 from The Range, Northampton, on November 25, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 surcharge.
February 23
- Marian Cimpoeru, aged 38, no fixed address, admitted four counts of theft of goods from Next in Corby worth a total of £420 on January 1, 2, 3, and 4. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
- Jack Gavan, aged 26, of no fixed address, admitted 10 counts of theft from Rushden Coop - theft of food worth £20 on February 5, theft of food worth £75 on February 7, theft of meat worth £100 on February 9, theft of chocolate worth £120 on February 10, theft of chocolate worth £160 on February 11, theft of beer worth £25 and theft of washing powder worth £40 on February 12, theft of meat worth £120 on February 13, theft of beer worth £100 on February 14, theft of beer worth £75 on February 18. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £835 compensation.
- Maria Brulea, aged 26, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft of groceries worth £268.31 from Sainsbury’s in Wellingborough, and one count of assault by beating at the same store, both on November 23, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £250 costs and £26 surcharge.
- Zoe Clifton, aged 32, of Wilmington Terrace, Northampton, admitted theft of goods worth £160.10 from Tesco in Northampton on May 31, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with activity requirement of up to 50 days, and ordered to pay £101 compensation.
February 26
- Matthew Howse, aged 39, of Military Road, Northampton, admitted theft of electric toothbrushes and milkshakes worth £79.96 from B&M in Northampton on February 25. Sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.
- Jonathan Hart, aged 50, of Havelock Street, Kettering, admitted two counts of theft from Tesco in Wellingborough on April 8 and 20, 2023, one count of theft of 26 cans of Adblue from the A14 services at Thrapston on April 9, 2023, and two counts of making off without paying for a total of around £287.90 of fuel from Esso in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on May 13 and 14, 2023. Sentenced to a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £2,251.65 compensation.
February 27
- Darren Munt, aged 35, of Westfield Avenue, Rushden, admitted theft of laundry items worth £60 from Higham Ferrers Coop on December 10, 2023. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £60 compensation.
- Connor-James Richings, aged 31, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted theft from a shop in Park Crescent, Wellingborough, theft from Tesco Extra in Wellingborough, and attempted theft from the same store, all on February 25, and theft of a charity collection box from a café in Northampton on February 6. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment.
- Kial Michael Thompson, aged 32, formerly of Rushden, admitted the theft of meat from Lidl in Rushden on December 8, 2023, the theft of vapes worth £103.87 from BP in Rushden on December 10, and the attempted theft of vapes from the same store on December 11. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a total of £188.81 compensation.