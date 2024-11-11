Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 28

MARC HALL, aged 40, of Kinross Close, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £1,360,

IGNATIOUS MURKIVA, aged 18, of Duston Wildes, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

NAOMI DAVIES, aged 30, of East Park Parade, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85,

RENADAS RAGAUSAS, aged 36, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

OWEN WARD, aged 23, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £133, costs £85,

ADNAM SALIM, aged 29, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85,

JACK DEVINE, aged 29, of Watering Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; hours: 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 29

MEMET TILKI, aged 50, of Newington Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £750, compensation of £50, surcharge £300, costs £750

RYAN KELLY, aged 33, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; 90 hours compensation of £100, unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85

DAVID McMAHON, aged 50, of Bedford Mansion, Northampton, Northampton, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 24 months, costs £200

RUSSELL MOULDER, aged 39, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85,

KASIM UD DIN, aged 24, of Briar Hill Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £400, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SURAJ PATHAK, aged 48, ℅ Mewar Haveli Restaurant, Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to comply with fire safety duties where that failure placed one or more relevant persons at risk of death or serious injury in case of fire; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £750.

WAYNE STEPHEN RILEY, aged 39, of Somerset Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 50, of Bedford Mansion, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80.

MATTHEW SPIERS, aged 41, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, vehicle registration mark failed to comply with requirements; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90.

NATHAN BRENDON GEORGE ANDERSON, aged 41, of Cecil Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDUART BRIJA, aged 29, of Lion Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CLAUDIU-OLIMPIU MATEI, aged 25, of Hervey Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BANDA SANDU, aged 20, of Trenery Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MACIEJ PAWEL WOJTASIAK, aged 28, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAULA BARBARA WRIGHT, aged 39, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.