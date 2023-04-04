Mr Jenrick - who is also the MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire - drove his Land Rover at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone between junctions 18 and 17 on the M1 southbound on August 5, 2022.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months after driving 28mph above the speed limit on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Mr Jenrick - who is also the MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire - drove his Land Rover at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone between junctions 18 and 17 on the M1 southbound on August 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government minister was travelling following an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera at around 11.30pm, the London Evening Standard reported

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months after speeding on the M1 in Northamptonshire. Photo: Getty

The 41-year-old was, consequently, fined £1,639 by the court and disqualified from driving for six months. His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

The newspaper had previously said Mr Jenrick was fined £307 and handed three penalty points in March, for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure (SJP) at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 4.

This procedure allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.