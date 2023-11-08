Image released on man police want to speak to after an assault at Northampton train station

Police believe this man could help with their investigation.

Police officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an assault at Northampton train station.

The incident happened in the early hours of May 8 this year, however the appeal for information was released on Wednesday (November 8).

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

