Image released on man police want to speak to after an assault at Northampton train station
Early hours assault earlier this year
Police officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an assault at Northampton train station.
The incident happened in the early hours of May 8 this year, however the appeal for information was released on Wednesday (November 8).
Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000280147.