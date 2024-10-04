Image released by police after man hit with a wooden stick during incident in Northampton
An image has been released of someone police want to speak to after a man was hit with a wooden stick during an incident in Northampton.
The incident happened on Saturday, August, 17, between 8pm and 8.45pm, in Prentice Court.
Police say a man was attacked by a group of males, one of whom hit him with a wooden stick.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000492434.