An illegal migrant has been sentenced to eight months in prison after using "counterfeit" documents in an attempt to gain access to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Adrian Deveskovi, aged 38, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today (March 1) in only his latest violation of UK immigration law.

He was first deported in April 2007 for claiming asylum under a false name. While subject to a deportation order, the Romanian national then tried to re-enter the country eight separate times, either being denied entry or deported, the court heard.

Northampton Crown Court.

However in his latest crime, it was the offender that approached authorities, who soon realised the identification he supplied was not all it was cracked up to be, nor was this the first time he had done something similar.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said: "The defendant said he was advised to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme. As part of that application, the defendant provided a photograph of a Romanian identity card and drivers' licence.

"Following officials' examination, they concluded that the documents were counterfeit.

"In December 2021, a vehicle was stopped by police in Northampton. This defendant was the driver, but he gave a different name and different date of birth.

"The defendant produced a picture of a licence on his phone, however the officers' fingerprint machine was not working at the time and so the defendant was allowed to leave.

"The offence is clearly aggravated by the defendant's repeated attempts to break his deportation order."

Caroline Sellars, defending, argued that Deveskovi, who re-entered the UK illegally in 2016/17 at the behest of his wife, no longer had access to his proper paperwork.

So, in an "ironic" effort to become a legitimate resident of the UK, Deveskovi chose to forge a fake ID, albeit with the "correct information" on it, as the deadline for applications loomed.

Mrs Sellars said: "There is a very real human story at the heart of this criminality. In fact Mr Deveskovi tells me that he has respect for UK law, ironically. He loves the UK and the friends that it has provided him with.

"When he returned to the UK in 2016/17, he initially believed that he was permitted to do so, as he was not stopped from entering. But he accepts that he checked with authorities later.

"He was advised to apply to the EU settlement scheme, however that did not take place until close to the deadline. It was only then he learned that he had to supply a copy of his original Romanian passport and photo ID, which he did not have.

"He accepts that he has broken the law and that he must be punished for that."

Deveskovi was supported in court by his wife, with whom he is raising a family in the UK.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, presiding, said: "Your children are only young, so any period that you are incarcerated will have a significant impact on them as you are one of their primary carers.

"But you knew this was a false document, you were illegally present in the UK, you have a previous conviction and a history of breaching your deportation order.

"The threshold for immediate custody is met."