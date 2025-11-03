'Illegal arms dealer' who used dark web to make purchases jailed after 13 guns found in Northampton storage unit

An “illegal arms dealer” who used the dark web to make purchases has been jailed for more than 15 years, after 13 guns were found in a Northampton storage unit.

Tadas Diksas, previously of Fitzgerald Road, Little Billing, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on Friday October 31, after pleading guilty to possessing prohibited firearms for sale or transfer, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, unlawful wounding and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate or authority.

The 38-year-old’s offending began to be uncovered on January 24 this year, when was en-route to a storage unit in Northampton where he kept second-hand clothing that he would collect and sell as a legitimate business.

Driving to the same destination, and coincidentally also involved in the same line of legitimate work, was another man, who had never met Diksas in his life, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Diksas recognised him as a competitor and as the man returned to his car, Diksas appeared with a pistol in his hand - striking the man over the head with the weapon, whilst discharging a round.

“Thankfully, the shot missed the victim, but he was taken to hospital with a head injury.

“Diksas drove away from the scene but was soon located by police and arrested.”

Inside the storage unit there were 13 firearms and a quantity of ammunition, including a Škorpion machine pistol with 120 live rounds, 11 Atak Arms Stalker pistols, one Kervan Arms pistol and a smoke grenade.

All of the pistols were found to have originally had a blocked barrel, but these had been removed, and three of the pistols had also had their serial numbers removed, police say.

Police also found Diksas’ DNA on one of the triggers and a search of his home address uncovered a bullet press, a vacuum sealer, and a gun cleaning kit.

A thorough review of Diksas’ phone also showed Diksas was a member of a large Lithuanian chat group solely dedicated to firearms, and that he had been making attempts to purchase 9mm ammunition from Ukraine. He had also researched how to use the dark web to purchase firearms.

Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Keith Morson from Northamptonshire Police’s SOCT, said: “Tadas Diksas is a very violent and dangerous man, who had at his disposal, a large cache of illegal and deadly weapons with ammunition.

“It gives me great satisfaction that not only has he been jailed for a very lengthy period, but also that we have protected the community by taking these lethal weapons off the streets of Northamptonshire.

“I hope that the sentencing gives the victim some sense of justice and closure.”

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers from Northamptonshire Police’s SOCT, added: “This sentencing reflects the serious nature of firearms offences and sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue anyone who brings guns onto our streets.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved in this case, from the first responders and the Criminal Investigation Department to our colleagues in the Serious and Organised Crime Team.”

Sentencing Diksas, Her Honour Judge Lucking described him as “an illegal arms dealer, operating a clandestine and dangerous business”.

Diksas was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison.