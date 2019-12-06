'If you come back this gets much more severe': Northampton man caught driving a month after being disqualified

A Northampton man who was caught driving a month after being disqualified was warned he could be sent to prison if he did it again.

Karl Spires told Northampton Magistrates Court he did not think about the fact he was banned from driving when he moved his mother's Vauxhall Zafira on November 19.

Karl Spires was caught driving while disqualified in St Peter's Way, Northampton. Photo: Google

But the 28-year-old, of Everdon Close, was caught driving on St Peters Way in the town centre.

On Thursday (November 5) he was given an 18-month community order, 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £85 costs and £95 victim surcharge as well as having an additional six months banned from driving.

The magistrate told him: "If you come back for driving while disqualified again this gets much more severe and you will be in serious danger of being sent to prison."