‘I will regret it until the day I die’: Man sentenced for battering partner in Northamptonshire village

A man has been given a community order after assaulting his former partner in Long Buckby.

Mark Parsons, aged 47, from London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, December 20 after pleading guilty to one account of battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that - on October 20, 2021 - Parsons was having an argument with his then partner when he slapped her twice to the face.

Mark Parsons, aged 47, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, December 20.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said that Parsons accepted in a police interview that he slapped the woman twice but claimed he did so only after she had slapped him first.

Parsons has four previous convictions relating to driving and alcohol related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathalie Carter, in mitigation, said Parsons made full admissions to police in an interview and voluntarily handed himself in at the police station as soon as he found out that police officers were searching for him.

The defence barrister said that Parsons’ last offence was committed in 2011 and his previous offending was linked with his alcohol consumption at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Carter said that Parsons’ life is “much more stable now” and he is “appalled” to be in this situation.

The court heard that Parsons told his barrister, “I will regret it until the day I die. This year has been a punishment in itself. I wish I walked away. I will never put myself through this again. It has been a nightmare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Parsons - of Druid Street, Southwark - to an 18 month community order.