‘I was protecting us’ says man who appeared in court after late night brawl in Northampton town centre

A man has been handed a community order after a late night street brawl took place in Northampton town centre, despite claiming self defence.

Daniel Marks, aged 30, of Cowpasture Court, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9 after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to provoke unlawful violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 19, 2022 at around 2am, Marks and a friend were making their way from Bridge Street to the Drapery to get a taxi home when they encountered another man at the bus stop near McDonalds.

Daniel Marks, aged 30, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9.

The other man began to shout abuse at them to which Marks responded, “There is no need to shout, chill out,” the court heard.

Danny Latham, prosecuting, said the other man continued to be aggressive and told Marks “I will knock you out,” before charging at the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the fight, Marks kicked the other men to the body and they fell to the floor, where Marks punched the other man over 10 times. The defendant then got up and walked away.

Police arrived shortly after and, when Marks was asked why he did not walk away from the other man, he replied: “Because of self defence and the way he acted towards my friend. I was protecting us both.”

The other man refused to engage with police and attempted to walk away but he was arrested.

Marks has one previous conviction relating to a public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Fitzpatrick, in mitigation, told the court that Marks was not the initial aggressor in the fight but he accepts that he went “too far” in terms of self defence and his judgement may have been clouded by alcohol.

The defence barrister said it was the other man who “goaded” Marks and pointed out that the other man told officers: “We just had a fight, we wrestled on the floor and we went our own way.”

Ms Fitzpatrick added: “The other man was clearly not in any fear. He thought that was the way to settle a difference.”

The court heard that Marks is ashamed of himself and offers apologies for what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad