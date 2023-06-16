‘I have never been more scared in my life’: Stalking victim speaks out after Northampton man sentenced

A victim has spoken out about abuse that has “changed her character forever” after a Northampton man was sentenced for stalking.

The woman - who Chronicle & Echo has chosen not to name - was subjected to two incidents of stalking, which she describes as “car chases”, one of which lasted 45 minutes and the other 25 minutes.

Christopher York, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 31, 2023 after pleading guilty to the two offences. The 30-year-old was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Christopher York was sentenced for stalking at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Now the woman is speaking out to help others in their fight against perpetrators and to raise awareness.

She said: “When it first started, I didn’t realise it was a criminal act. A lot of people say ‘my crazy ex is stalking me’. It’s commonly said but people don’t realise what he was doing was illegal.”

The woman was in court for the sentencing hearing and read her victim impact statement aloud. She has since shared the statement with this newspaper.

The statement reads: “It started with, what seemed like, a man who simply couldn’t let go of the relationship and soon escalated into a man I didn’t recognise; a man I deeply feared, a man that had no control over his own actions, a man I became so fearful of that I had no choice but to get the police involved.”

The statement continued: “It has impacted my life immensely. My emotional and mental state has been impacted so much that I can’t see me ever being the woman I used to be.

“I used to enjoy going out with friends often but I can only go out now if it’s pre planned and safety measures are in place.

“I feel very vulnerable, I’m embarrassed for my friends to see me in this state as I used to be so confident.

“The trauma that Mr York has put me through has changed my character forever. I have never been more scared in my life for my safety.

“I have cried myself to sleep more times than I can count and prayed that this would all stop.

“Mr York has shown no remorse and not once has he taken responsibility or apologised for his actions but I stand here today with my head held high knowing I have spoken my truth.”

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, the victim added: “I want people to know it is not OK for people to stalk you.

“I want to encourage you to report it, because the police will take it seriously.”

The victim also describes the help police gave her in making herself and her home feel safer, and she credits CPS for “doing so much to get the case to court”.

Magistrates also ordered York to complete 40 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order was put in place to prohibit York from contacting his victim.

The victim says she is also appreciative of magistrates “not just punishing him” but ordering rehabilitation days as well, as she says they are helping his mental health, which she hopes will help him “be a better person in the future”.

“When someone stalks you it changes the way your brain thinks. I will always be over cautious.

“It has changed who I am for the rest of my life, but I’m learning to live alongside that feeling and not let it ruin my life anymore,” she added.