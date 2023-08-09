Hunt on to find those responsible for fly-tipping 40 bags of waste in Northampton neighbourhood
Household waste was found by wardens
A large fly-tip has been found in a Northampton neighbourhood – and now the search is on to find the culprit.
Neighbourhoood wardens found 40 black sacks full of household waste on the grass in front of Bitten Court in Lumbertubs.
The council posted about the find on social media on Tuesday (August 8) and are searching for the culprit.
A West Northamptonshire Council said: “If you have any information that might help us find the culprit, please email [email protected].”