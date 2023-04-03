Hunt is on to track the culprits responsible for two fly tips in Northampton

Another two fly-tips have been found in Northampton – and the council is looking to find the culprits.

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our neighbourhood wardens spotted these two fly-tips in Spenfield Court and Springfield Court in Lings.

"These may have been dumped over the last weekend (March 25 and March 26).

"If you have any information that might help the investigation, please email [email protected]”

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

