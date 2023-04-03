News you can trust since 1931
Hunt is on to track the culprits responsible for two fly tips in Northampton

Do you have any information about these fly-tips?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

Another two fly-tips have been found in Northampton – and the council is looking to find the culprits.

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our neighbourhood wardens spotted these two fly-tips in Spenfield Court and Springfield Court in Lings.

"These may have been dumped over the last weekend (March 25 and March 26).

"If you have any information that might help the investigation, please email [email protected]

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

These fly-tips were found in Lings, Northampton.
