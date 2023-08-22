News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Hunt is on for culprits who dumped two mattresses in busy area of Northampton

The mattresses were half on the road, half on the pavement
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read

Two mattresses have been dumped in a busy area of Northampton.

The fly-tipped items were left half on the road and half on the pavement in Kingsley Park Terrace, close to Jackson Grundy and Betfred.

Wardens made the discovery on Monday (August 21) and believe they were left there over the weekend (August 19 – August 20).

West Northamptonshire Council is now appealing to anyone who might be able to help with the investigation to email [email protected].