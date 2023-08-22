Hunt is on for culprits who dumped two mattresses in busy area of Northampton
The mattresses were half on the road, half on the pavement
Two mattresses have been dumped in a busy area of Northampton.
The fly-tipped items were left half on the road and half on the pavement in Kingsley Park Terrace, close to Jackson Grundy and Betfred.
Wardens made the discovery on Monday (August 21) and believe they were left there over the weekend (August 19 – August 20).
West Northamptonshire Council is now appealing to anyone who might be able to help with the investigation to email [email protected].