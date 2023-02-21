News you can trust since 1931
Hunt is on for culprit who fly-tipped a lot of green waste in Northampton neighbourhood

The council is appealing for information about the incident

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A large amount of green waste has been fly-tipped in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Wardens from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) found the fly-tip of mainly branches in Grange Road, Eastfield.

WNC tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens are investigating this fly-tip case of large green waste on Grange Road, Eastfield. If you have any information that might help them catch the culprit, please email [email protected]"

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

The council is looking for the culprit who fly-tipped this garden waste. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.