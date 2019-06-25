Hunt for VW Polo after horse slashed in south Northamptonshire

A black Volkswagen Polo is being sought by police after a horse suffered what is believed to be a deliberate knife wound.

The horse was grazing in a field in the Paulerspury/Potterspury area between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, June 1, when it was discovered to have a large cut on its neck, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Did you see a car acting suspiciously?

A vet had to double stitch the wound in order to close it, and based on the nature of the injury it is believed a person is responsible, rather than it happening accidentally.

Officers from the Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a black ‘08-registration Volkswagen Polo acting suspiciously in the area earlier that day.

Anyone with information about the attack, or the VW Polo, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.