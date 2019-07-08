Hunt for pair who attacked and robbed elderly man in Northampton

A 75-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his phone, wallet and keys in Northampton on Saturday night.
The victim was mugged by a man and a woman while walking on Hood Street near to the junction of Kettering Road between 11pm and 11.55pm.
The man is described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 4in, of stocky build, wearing a dark shabby suit jacket and trousers.
He had short dark hair, wore glasses, was clean shaven, and had round facial features.
The woman was also white, with blonde dreadlock-style hair, about 5ft, of slim build and wearing loose fitting clothing.
Witnesses to the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.