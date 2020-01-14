Hunt for man who pepper-sprayed Northampton takeaway staff

Emergency services were called to a Northampton takeaway last night after a customer pepper-sprayed workers.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Tuesday) confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that the force was called last night (Monday) at about 8pm to an altercation when a man went into a Chinese takeaway to collect an order.

Staff at The Ruby were injured last night by a customer.

Once inside The Ruby, in Cotton End, he became abusive to staff.

An altercation then broke out, which led to two staff members being pepper-sprayed by the offender.

The spokeswoman confirmed that there were no lasting injuries to either member of staff and so far no arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information about this incident or if anyone witnessed what happened, call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.