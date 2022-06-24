Hunt for attackers after man is ‘seriously assaulted’ in Northampton town centre

Police in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in the town centre late last night (June 23).

The man was with a friend walking from Upper Bath Street, towards an underpass to Greyfriars, when they were approached by two men at some point between 10.20pm and 10.30pm.

The victim was assaulted by the offenders before they made off in the direction of Grafton Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was with a friend walking from Upper Bath Street, towards an underpass to Greyfriars, when they were approached by two men at some point between 10.20pm and 10.30pm.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area late last night, or anyone who may recognise the description of the offenders.

Both were white men. One wore a black top, blue trousers, white trainers and had short dark coloured hair.

The second wore a white top, blue jeans, a black body warmer and white trainers.

The victim was taken to hospital.