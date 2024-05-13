Hundreds attend reported traveller community funeral in Northampton over the weekend

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 13th May 2024, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police say they carried out high-visibility patrols

Hundreds were in attendance at a funeral in Northampton over the weekend, which was reportedly connected to the traveller community.

Northants Police confirmed that 200 people attended a funeral at Towcester Road Crematorium, in Milton Malsor, on Friday (May 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports across social media suggested that it was a funeral within the traveller community however police did not confirm this in their statement.

The funeral took place at Counties Crematorium in Towcester Road, Milton MalsorThe funeral took place at Counties Crematorium in Towcester Road, Milton Malsor
The funeral took place at Counties Crematorium in Towcester Road, Milton Malsor

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Around 200 people attended a funeral at Towcester Road Crematorium on Friday (May 10). Due to the large congregation, there was a minor traffic issue in relation to parking and the funeral procession. However, the funeral passed without incident.

“The neighbourhood policing team carried out high-visibility patrols and were on hand for anyone who had any concerns.”

Reports across social media suggested that some venues including pubs, bars and restaurants closed their doors during the event.

When asked about this, the police spokeswoman said: “The force would never advise businesses to close as this is a matter for them.”