Hundreds attend reported traveller community funeral in Northampton over the weekend
Hundreds were in attendance at a funeral in Northampton over the weekend, which was reportedly connected to the traveller community.
Northants Police confirmed that 200 people attended a funeral at Towcester Road Crematorium, in Milton Malsor, on Friday (May 10).
Reports across social media suggested that it was a funeral within the traveller community however police did not confirm this in their statement.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Around 200 people attended a funeral at Towcester Road Crematorium on Friday (May 10). Due to the large congregation, there was a minor traffic issue in relation to parking and the funeral procession. However, the funeral passed without incident.
“The neighbourhood policing team carried out high-visibility patrols and were on hand for anyone who had any concerns.”
Reports across social media suggested that some venues including pubs, bars and restaurants closed their doors during the event.
When asked about this, the police spokeswoman said: “The force would never advise businesses to close as this is a matter for them.”