Huge police presence seen in Northampton town centre after man assaulted inside pub

Police say enquiries are ongoing
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
A large police presence was seen in Northampton town centre after an assault inside a pub.

Police officers were called to Penny Loafer in the Drapery - which was formerly The Auctioneers - at around 4.30pm on Friday (September 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was assaulted by a woman. No one was seriously injured but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000575532.