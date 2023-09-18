Huge police presence seen in Northampton town centre after man assaulted inside pub

Watch more videos on Shots!

A large police presence was seen in Northampton town centre after an assault inside a pub.

Police officers were called to Penny Loafer in the Drapery - which was formerly The Auctioneers - at around 4.30pm on Friday (September 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was assaulted by a woman. No one was seriously injured but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

