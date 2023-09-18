Huge police presence seen in Northampton town centre after man assaulted inside pub
Police say enquiries are ongoing
A large police presence was seen in Northampton town centre after an assault inside a pub.
Police officers were called to Penny Loafer in the Drapery - which was formerly The Auctioneers - at around 4.30pm on Friday (September 15).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was assaulted by a woman. No one was seriously injured but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000575532.