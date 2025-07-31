Huge fly tip found on green space in Northampton as council continue to crackdown on culprits
Last week sofas, cushions, toys and other rubbish was found in a mound on green space next to a walkway between Far Meadow Court and Nicholls Court, off Billing Brook Road.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is now appealing for information, in a bid to catch the culprits.
Councillor Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, previously said: “We’re cracking down on those who commit environmental crimes like this. Fly-tipping not only affects our local environment but also places an unfair burden on taxpayers.”
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the council via email: [email protected].