Huge fly tip found on green space in Northampton as council continue to crackdown on culprits

Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:43 BST
A large fly tip was discovered in Northampton last week.placeholder image
A large fly tip was discovered in Northampton last week.
The council is appealing for information after a huge fly tip was discovered on a green space in Northampton.

Last week sofas, cushions, toys and other rubbish was found in a mound on green space next to a walkway between Far Meadow Court and Nicholls Court, off Billing Brook Road.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is now appealing for information, in a bid to catch the culprits.

Councillor Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, previously said: “We’re cracking down on those who commit environmental crimes like this. Fly-tipping not only affects our local environment but also places an unfair burden on taxpayers.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the council via email: [email protected].

