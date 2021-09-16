Huge fight between around 20 men breaks out in Northampton street
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the violent disorder
A big fight broke out between around 20 men in their early twenties in Northampton earlier this week.
The violent disorder took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 14 in Barrack Road.
There were between 15 and 20 men in their earlier twenties fighting in the street.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Witnesses or anyone with information or relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000535398."
A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fight and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.