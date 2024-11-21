Huge cannabis factory above shop in Northampton's Market Square raided by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive cannabis factory above a shop in Northampton’s Market Square was raided by police last night.

Northamptonshire Police said they received a call shortly after 3.50pm on Wednesday (November 20), regarding a suspected cannabis factory at a commercial property in Market Square.

An estimated 162 plants in various stages of growth were discovered inside, according to officers.

Members of the public reported that the area, including the Drapery, was closed off from 6pm until 7.30pm last night while police raided the building.

Police were still on the scene today (Thursday) following the raid last night (Wednesday)

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for the cultivation/production of the Class B drug and anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000693111.”