A gang involved in smuggling and dealing drugs worth £14 million have been jailed after a daring motorway stop by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers teamed up with the Met Police Specialist Crime Command to halt an Audi Q7 on the M1 near Northampton in April last year.

One man was arrested — leading to three more being detained three weeks later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simmons, Brydges, Taylor and Stevanovich were jailed for between 11 and 18 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

John Taylor, aged 29 of Lobelia Mews, Laindon in Essex was jailed for 14 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday (April 11) for conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

Three other gang members were sent down for up to 18 years — including one who jumped from a first-floor window in a bid to escape.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "I’m really pleased with the results of this joint operation with our Met colleagues, and the successful conviction of these individuals.

“It shows that by forces working together we can tackle the scourge of drug dealers who use our road networks to transport and distribute illegal, harmful drugs into our towns and cities.

“I hope it sends a message to others concerned with this type of organised crime. We will proactively pursue you and when caught you will face a significant prison sentence and have your assets seized.”

In total, police seized 157 kilos of Class A narcotics including 85 kils of cocaine hydrochloride Northamptonshire officers recovered from the Audi stopped on the M1.

■ Harry Brydges, 30 of Bessemer Close, Basildon, was jailed for 18 years for conspiracy to import and conspiracy to supply.■ Harry Simmons, 31 of Parkside, Baisldon, was jailed for 16 years for conspiracy to import drugs.■ Milos Stevanovic, 27 of no fixed address, was jailed for 11 years, 8 months for conspiracy to import drugs.

All four men had previously pleaded guilty at the same court.

On April 23, 2021, officers from Northamptonshire stopped an Audi Q7 on the M1 motorway travelling toward London. A search of the vehicle recovered 85 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Following Taylor’s arrest specialist Met officers witnessed a meeting between his two associates, Brydges and Simmons.

Brydges passed Simmons £9,000 in cash which he took to Gravesend to meet lorry driver Stevanovic, a Bosnian national.

Simmons and Stevanovic were arrested as they unloaded 37 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride and 35 kilos of MDMA crystals, which had just entered the UK in a lorry driven by Stevanovic.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams of the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: “This case clearly highlights the positive outcomes that can be achieved through joint working.

“Working in partnership with our policing colleagues in Northamptonshire we have dismantled a network that used UK motorways to distribute drugs around the country.

“Despite the pandemic, there was a clear motivation to flood the UK with significant amounts of harmful Class A drugs that fuel violence, increase the chances of vulnerable youngsters being exploited into county lines, and ultimately affects the quality of life for our communities.