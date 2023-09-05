Hotspot areas for serious violence across Northampton to be targeted by police

Police officers in Northampton will be using a number of tactics to tackle serious violence this week including warrants and community engagement.

Police officers in Northampton will be using a number of tactics to tackle serious violence this week including warrants and community engagement.

As part of Op Driven and led by Chief Inspector Nathan Murray, the week will target areas of Northampton which have been identified as hotspots for serious violence in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will include Neighbourhood Policing Officers and officers from the Turnaround Project visiting children under the age of 18 who are on the periphery of serious crime with a view to getting them engaged with the Turnaround Project.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Turnaround Project is an early intervention programme to try and steer children at risk of becoming involved in serious crime onto better pathways that play to their strengths and give them a sense of fulfilment.

Officers from CIRV will target offenders aged 18-25 and alongside officers from Response, visit key individuals to discuss support that they can access and if not taken, what enforcement options are available.

As part of the week as well, the beat bus will be deployed to key areas to promote community engagement, warrants will be executed, and security staff working on the night-time economy will undergo training on how to search people for weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Nathan Murray said: “Tackling serious violence is not something that can be done effectively through arrest and enforcement alone.

“It’s something that requires a holistic approach which is why there is a heavy focus this week on work which tries to engage with younger people on the periphery of serious violence to try and offer them the support and advice to choose brighter futures that do not involve them having to look over their shoulder every day.